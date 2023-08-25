GI High Energy Liquid
Liquid Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
Highly digestible formula (including hydrolyzed proteins) to help support digestive health
High energy (5 kcal/ml)
Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition
Antioxidant complex
Enhanced synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine, lutein and beta-carotene) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
|Dog's current weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Dog's current weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|80
|18
|415
|3
|110
|20
|450
|4
|135
|25
|530
|5
|160
|30
|610
|6
|180
|35
|685
|7
|205
|40
|755
|8
|225
|45
|825
|9
|245
|50
|895
|10
|265
|55
|960
|12
|305
|60
|1025
|14
|345
|70
|1150
|16
|380
|80
|1270
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for severely ill patients with gastrointestinal disorders such as Accute/Chronic diarrhoea, Gastritis, and maldigestion. Patients benefit from the energy dense and highly digestible diet - Product is designed for tube feeding by a professional veterinarian