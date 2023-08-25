GI Low Fat Liquid Adult
Liquid Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Low fat
Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restriction
Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
|Dog's current weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/jour)
|Dog's current weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/jour)
|2
|115
|18
|590
|3
|155
|20
|640
|4
|190
|25
|755
|5
|225
|30
|865
|6
|260
|35
|975
|7
|290
|40
|1075
|8
|320
|45
|1175
|9
|350
|50
|1270
|10
|380
|55
|1365
|12
|435
|60
|1460
|14
|490
|70
|1635
|16
|540
|80
|1810
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for severely ill patients with condition that require a fat restrictive diet such as chronic or acute pancreatitis, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency and etc. - Product is designed for tube feeding by a professional veterinarian