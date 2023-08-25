HEPATIC
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of highly digestible vegetable proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Composition: Rice*, maize*, soya protein isolate, animal fats, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Source of proteins: soya protein isolate, hydrolysed poultry liver. *highly digestible carbohydrates.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron (3b103): 122 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 5.9 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 56 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 153 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.4 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 16.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 4.7% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - Essential fatty acids: 3.86% - EPA/DHA: 0.2% - Sodium: 0.2% - Total Copper: 3 mg/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 140 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 140 - Crude fibre (max) 29 - Crude ash (max) 52. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|5 kg
|107 g
|94 g
|81 g
|10 kg
|180 g
|158 g
|137 g
|15 kg
|244 g
|215 g
|185 g
|20 kg
|303 g
|266 g
|230 g
|30 kg
|410 g
|361 g
|312 g
|40 kg
|509 g
|448 g
|387 g
|50 kg
|602 g
|530 g
|457 g
PRIMARY INDICATION: Acts as an option to manage chronic liver diseases in dogs that usually results in hepatic encephalopathy