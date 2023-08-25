HEPATIC
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 420g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|Dog's weight
|Body condition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|143
|3/4
|126
|3/4
|109
|1/2
|4
|241
|1 + 1/4
|212
|1
|183
|1
|6
|327
|1 + 3/4
|288
|1 + 1/2
|248
|1 + 1/4
|8
|406
|2
|357
|1 + 3/4
|308
|1 + 1/2
|10
|479
|2 + 1/2
|422
|2
|364
|1 + 3/4
|15
|650
|3 + 1/4
|572
|2 + 3/4
|494
|2 + 1/2
|20
|806
|4
|710
|3 + 1/2
|613
|3
|25
|953
|4 + 3/4
|838
|4 + 1/4
|725
|3 + 3/4
|30
|1093
|5 + 1/2
|962
|4 + 3/4
|831
|4 + 1/4
|35
|1 227
|6 + 1/4
|1 080
|5 + 1/2
|932
|4 + 3/4
|40
|1356
|6 + 3/4
|1193
|6
|1031
|5 + 1/4
|45
|1481
|7 + 1/2
|1 304
|6 + 1/2
|1126
|5 + 3/4
|50
|1 603
|8
|1411
|7
|1 218
|6
|55
|1722
|8 + 1/2
|1515
|7 + 1/2
|1309
|6 + 1/2
|60
|1838
|9 + 1/4
|1 618
|8
|1397
|7
|70
|2063
|11 + 1/2
|1816
|9
|1 568
|7 + 3/4
|80
|2 281
|11 + 1/2
|2007
|10
|1733
|8 + 3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: Acts as an option to manage chronic liver diseases in dogs that usually results in hepatic encephalopathy