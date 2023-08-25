HYPOALLERGENIC

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) as a hydrolyzed protein option diet. Patient may present dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal symptoms - Alternatively, can also be used as a primary diet for dietary elimination trial in AFR diagnosis SECONDARY INDICATION: - Conditions like Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD), Chronic Diarrhoea, Chronic Pruritus, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) and Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) could benefit from this diet too

