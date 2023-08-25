HYPOALLERGENIC
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Hydrolysed Protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Dose
|(g)
|Dose
|(g)
|Dose
|2kg
|198
|2/4
|175
|2/4
|151
|2/4
|4kg
|334
|3/4
|294
|3/4
|253
|3/4
|6kg
|452
|1 + 1/4
|398
|1
|344
|3/4
|8kg
|561
|1 + 2/4
|494
|1 + 1/4
|426
|1
|10kg
|663
|1 + 3/4
|584
|1 + 2/4
|504
|1 + 1/4
|15kg
|899
|2 + 1/4
|791
|2
|683
|1 + 3/4
|20kg
|1115
|2 + 3/4
|981
|2 + 2/4
|848
|2
|25kg
|1318
|3 + 1/4
|1160
|3
|1002
|2 + 2/4
|30kg
|1512
|3 + 3/4
|1330
|3 + 1/4
|1149
|2 + 3/4
|35kg
|1697
|3 + 1/4
|1493
|3 + 3/4
|1290
|3 + 1/4
|40kg
|1876
|4 + 3/4
|1651
|4 + 1/4
|1425
|3 + 2/4
|45kg
|2049
|5
|1803
|4 + 2/4
|1557
|4
|50kg
|2217
|5 + 1/4
|1951
|5
|1685
|4 + 1/4
|55kg
|2382
|6
|2096
|5 + 1/4
|1810
|4 + 2/4
|60kg
|2542
|6 + 1/4
|2237
|5 + 2/4
|1932
|4 + 3/4
|70kg
|2854
|7 + 1/4
|2511
|6 + 1/4
|2169
|5 + 2/4
|80kg
|3154
|8
|2776
|7
|2397
|6
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) as a hydrolyzed protein option diet. Patient may present dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal symptoms - Alternatively, can also be used as a primary diet for dietary elimination trial in AFR diagnosis SECONDARY INDICATION: - Conditions like Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD), Chronic Diarrhoea, Chronic Pruritus, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) and Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) could benefit from this diet too