HYPOALLERGENIC SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
5D. DENTAL HEALTH
Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
SENSITIVITIES
2A. In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
SENSITIVITIES
2B. Small dogs are prone to develop urinary stones
SENSITIVITIES
2C.Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|48 g
|1/2 cup
|41 g
|3/8 cup
|2.5 kg
|64 g
|5/8 cup
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|49 g
|4/8 cup
|3 kg
|73 g
|6/8 cup
|64 g
|5/8 cup
|56 g
|5/8 cup
|3.5 kg
|82 g
|7/8 cup
|72 g
|6/8 cup
|62 g
|5/8 cup
|4 kg
|91 g
|1 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|69 g
|6/8 cup
|5 kg
|107 g
|1+1/8 cups
|94 g
|1 cup
|82 g
|7/8 cup
|6 kg
|123 g
|1+2/8 cups
|108 g
|1+1/8 cups
|94 g
|1 cup
|7 kg
|138 g
|1+4/8 cups
|122 g
|1+2/8 cups
|105 g
|1+1/8 cups
|8 kg
|153 g
|1+5/8 cups
|134 g
|1+3/8 cups
|116 g
|1+2/8 cups
|9 kg
|167 g
|1+6/8 cups
|147 g
|1+4/8 cups
|127 g
|1+3/8 cups
|10 kg
|181 g
|1+7/8 cups
|159 g
|1+5/8 cups
|137 g
|1+3/8 cups
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) as a hydrolyzed protein option diet in small breed dogs (<10kg). Patient may present dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal symptoms - Alternatively, can also be used as a primary diet for dietary elimination trial in AFR diagnosis SECONDARY INDICATION: - Small breed dogs (<10kg) with conditions like Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD), Chronic Diarrhoea, Chronic Pruritus, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) and Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) could benefit from this diet too