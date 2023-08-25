MATURE CONSULT
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old
3.5kg
10kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
Age may affect the vital systems of dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain functions. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
EPA+DHA, L-carnitine and moderate phosphorus.
Antioxidant complex including lycopene and beta-carotene.
Enriched with L-tryptophan.
Ageing causes progressive changes in dogs' body. These changes may affect their ability to adapt to the environment.
Ageing can cause changes in lean body mass and muscle strength.
Skin and coat condition is an indicator of good health.
Benefits: Vitality & brain health / Muscle mass support / Skin & coat ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of medium-sized senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass throughout its senior years. This specially formulated diet contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability