MATURE CONSULT

MATURE CONSULT

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old

Sizes available

3.5kg

10kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH

Age may affect the vital systems of dogs, including renal, cardiac and brain functions. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.

SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

FORMULA FEATURES TEXT 4A

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

FORMULA FEATURES 4B

EPA+DHA, L-carnitine and moderate phosphorus.

FORMULA FEATURES 4C

Antioxidant complex including lycopene and beta-carotene.

FORMULA FEATURES 4D

Enriched with L-tryptophan.

SENSITIVITIES 2A

Ageing causes progressive changes in dogs' body. These changes may affect their ability to adapt to the environment.

SENSITIVITIES 2B

Ageing can cause changes in lean body mass and muscle strength.

SENSITIVITIES 2C

Skin and coat condition is an indicator of good health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Vitality & brain health / Muscle mass support / Skin & coat ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specifically formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of medium-sized senior dogs. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog’s muscle mass throughout its senior years. This specially formulated diet contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth.  Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025