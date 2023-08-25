NEUTERED ADULT
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 12 months old
Sizes available
3.5kg
9kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Ideal bodyweight / Skin & coat / Digestive health ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Medium Dogs is specifically formulated to help neutered medium-sized dogs maintain an optimal weight. This diet has an adapted calorie content to help dogs maintain an ideal weight and a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Medium Dogs contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Medium Dogs can be mixed with ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability