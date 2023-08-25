NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT 4A
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
Soluble and insoluble fibres, including psyllium.
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content.
FORMULA FEATURES 4D
Controlled levels of minerals to support a healthy urinary tract.
SENSITIVITIES 2A
Neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation which can increase the risk of weight gain.
SENSITIVITIES 2B
Small dogs have a tendency to have a small urinary volume, which can lead to urinary tract sensitivities.
SENSITIVITIES 2C
Small dogs can be particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Ideal bodyweight / Digestive health / Dental health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Small Dogs is specifically formulated to help neutered small breed dogs maintain an optimal weight. This diet has an adapted calorie content to help small dogs maintain an ideal weight and a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. The kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder helps to delay the formation of tartar. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Small Dogs can be used in mixed feeding with as wet food with ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability