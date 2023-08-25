JUNIOR DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for the dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight: 11 to 25 kg) with digestive and oral sensitivity- Up to 12 months old
Sizes available
4kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestive proteins (L.I.P - Low Indestible Proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
Skin & coat
Inclusion of several key nutrients to reinforce the coat's natural beauty and to help protect the skin
Enhanced flavour
The specific formulation, the selection of exclusive and natural flavours, as well as the perfect preservation of the product (thansk to the controlled atmosphere), help garantee an optimal palatability
Natural defences support
Association of prebiotics with a patented synesgistic antioxidant complex including high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine to support natural defences of growing dogs
|Adult Weight
|10 kg
|-
|12 kg
|-
|14 g
|-
|15 kg
|-
|16 kg
|-
|18 kg
|-
|20 kg
|-
|22 kg
|-
|25 kg
|2 months
|150 g
|1+3/8 cup
|170 g
|1+5/8 cup
|190 g
|1+6/8 cup
|200 g
|1+7/8 cup
|210 g
|2 cup
|225 g
|2+1/8 cup
|240 g
|2+2/8 cup
|250 g
|2+3/8 cup
|270 g
|2+4/8 cup
|3 months
|175 g
|1+5/8 cup
|195 g
|1+7/8 cup
|220 g
|2+1/8 cup
|230 g
|2+1/8 ucp
|240 g
|2+2/8 cup
|265 g
|2+4/8 cup
|285 g
|2+6/8 cup
|300 g
|2+7//8 cup
|325 g
|3+1/8 cup
|4 months
|185 g
|1+6/8 cup
|210 g
|2 cup
|235 g
|2+2/8 cup
|250 g
|2+2/8 cup
|260 g
|2+4/8 cup
|285 g
|2+6/8 cup
|305 g
|2+7/8 cup
|325 g
|3+1/8 cup
|355 g
|3+3/8 cup
|5 months
|185 g
|1+6/8 cup
|210 g
|2 cup
|235 g
|2+2/8 cup
|250 g
|2+2/8 cup
|260 g
|2+4/8 cup
|285 g
|2+6/8 cup
|310 g
|2+7/8 cup
|330 g
|3+1/8 cup
|365 g
|3+4/8 cup
|6 months
|185 g
|1+6/8 cup
|210 g
|2 cup
|235 g
|2+2/8 cup
|250 g
|2+2/8 cup
|260 g
|2+4/8 cup
|285 g
|2+6/8 cup
|310 g
|2+7/8 cup
|330 g
|3+1/8 cup
|365 g
|3+4/8 cup
|8 months
|180 g
|1+6/8 cup
|205 g
|2 cup
|230 g
|2+1/8 cup
|245 g
|2+1/8 cup
|255 g
|2+4/8 cup
|280 g
|2+5/8 cup
|300 g
|2+7/8 cup
|320 g
|3 cup
|360 g
|3+3/8 cup
|9 months
|180 g
|1+6/8 cup
|205 g
|2 cup
|230 g
|2+1/8 cup
|240 g
|2+1/8 cup
|250 g
|2+3/8 cup
|275 g
|2+5/8 cup
|300 g
|2+7/8 cup
|320 g
|3 cup
|355 g
|3+3/8 cup
|10 months
|175 g
|1+5/8 cup
|200 g
|1+7/8 cup
|225 g
|2+1/8 cup
|240 g
|2+1/8 cup
|250 g
|2+3/8 cup
|275 g
|2+5/8 cup
|295 g
|2+6/8 cup
|315 g
|3 cup
|350 g
|3+3/8 cup
|12 months
|175 g
|1+5/8 cup
|200 g
|1+7/8 cup
|225 g
|2+1/8 cup
|235 g
|2+1/8 cup
|245 g
|2+3/8 cup
|270 g
|2+4/8 cup
|290 g
|2+6/8 cup
|310 g
|2+7/8 cup
|345 g
|3+2/8 cup
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: An ideal diet for healthy medium breed puppies (adult weight of 10kg – 24kg), up to 12 months of age