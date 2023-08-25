JUNIOR DOG

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for the dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight: 11 to 25 kg) with digestive and oral sensitivity- Up to 12 months old

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestive proteins (L.I.P - Low Indestible Proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Skin & coat

Inclusion of several key nutrients to reinforce the coat's natural beauty and to help protect the skin

Enhanced flavour

The specific formulation, the selection of exclusive and natural flavours, as well as the perfect preservation of the product (thansk to the controlled atmosphere), help garantee an optimal palatability

Natural defences support

Association of prebiotics with a patented synesgistic antioxidant complex including high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine to support natural defences of growing dogs

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: An ideal diet for healthy medium breed puppies (adult weight of 10kg – 24kg), up to 12 months of age

