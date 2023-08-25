JUNIOR LARGE DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for the dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight over 25 kg) with digestive and joint sensitivity- Up to 15 months old
Sizes available
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestive proteins (L.I.P - Low Indestible Proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
Bone and joint support
Balanced protein and mineral formula with inclusion of omega fatty acids particularly EPA & DHA to protect and nourish the bones and joints of growing dogs
Intense hair colour
Inclusion of increased contents of melanin precursors, particularly tyrosine and phenylalanine, with chelated copper, to enhance the natural colour of the coat
Natural defences support
Association of prebiotics with a patented synesgistic antioxidant complex including high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine to support natural defences of growing dogs
|Adult weight
|25 kg
|-
|30 kg
|-
|35 kg
|-
|40 kg
|-
|44 kg
|2 months
|235 g
|2+3/8 cup
|240 g
|2+4/8 cup
|255 g
|2+5/8 cup
|280 g
|2+7/8 cup
|310 g
|3+1/8 cup
|3 months
|285 g
|2+7/8 cup
|300 g
|3 cup
|335 g
|3+3/8 cup
|370 g
|3+6/8 cup
|405 g
|4+1/8 cup
|4 months
|305 g
|3+1/8 cup
|340 g
|3+4/8 cup
|380 g
|3+7/8 cup
|415 g
|4+2/8 cup
|445 g
|4+4/8 cup
|5 months
|355 g
|3+5/8 cup
|400 g
|4+1/8 cup
|445 g
|4+4/8 cup
|490 g
|5 cup
|530 g
|5+3/8 cup
|8 months
|390 g
|4 cup
|445 g
|4+4/8 cup
|500 g
|5+1/8 cup
|550 g
|5+5/8 cup
|595 g
|6 cup
|10 months
|380 g
|3+7/8 cup
|435 g
|4+3/8 cup
|490 g
|5 cup
|540 g
|5+4/8 cup
|580 g
|6 cup
|12 months
|375 g
|3+6/8 cup
|425 g
|4+3/8 cup
|480 g
|4+7/8 cup
|530 g
|5+3/8 cup
|570 g
|5+6/8 cup
|14 months
|370 g
|3+6/8 cup
|420 g
|4+2/8 cup
|475 g
|4+7/8 cup
|520 g
|5+2/8 cup
|560 g
|5+6/8 cup
|15 months
|Adult<br />Large Dog
|-
|Adult<br />Large Dog
|-
|Adult<br />Large Dog
|-
|Adult<br />Large Dog
|-
|Adult<br />Large Dog
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - An ideal diet for healthy large breed puppies (adult weight of >25kg), up to 15 – 18 months of age