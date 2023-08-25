JUNIOR LARGE DOG

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for the dogs - For large breed puppies (adult weight over 25 kg) with digestive and joint sensitivity- Up to 15 months old

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestive proteins (L.I.P - Low Indestible Proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Bone and joint support

Balanced protein and mineral formula with inclusion of omega fatty acids particularly EPA & DHA to protect and nourish the bones and joints of growing dogs

Intense hair colour

Inclusion of increased contents of melanin precursors, particularly tyrosine and phenylalanine, with chelated copper, to enhance the natural colour of the coat

Natural defences support

Association of prebiotics with a patented synesgistic antioxidant complex including high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine to support natural defences of growing dogs

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - An ideal diet for healthy large breed puppies (adult weight of >25kg), up to 15 – 18 months of age

