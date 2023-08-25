JUNIOR SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for the dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) with oral and digestive sensitivity- Up to 10 months old
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestive proteins (L.I.P - Low Indestible Proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
Tartar control
The mechanical friction effect of dry food on teeth can be amplified by the inclusion of sodium phosphate active ingredients. These calcium binders limit concentration of salivary calcium in the mouth and inderectly delays the dental plaque calcification
Skin barrier
Synergistic action of a patented cocktail of 4 vitamins (pantothenic acid, inositol, niacin and choline) and 1 amino acid (histadine) to reinforce the effectiveness of the skin barrier and to limit the risk of skin irritation by promoting synthesis of ceramides and limiting transepidermal water loss
Natural defences support
Association of prebiotics with a patented synesgistic antioxidant complex including high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine to support natural defences of growing dogs
|Adult weight
|1 kg
|-
|2 kg
|-
|3 kg
|-
|4 kg
|-
|5 kg
|-
|6 kg
|-
|7 kg
|-
|8 kg
|-
|10 kg
|2 months
|30 g
|2/8 cup
|50 g
|4/8 cup
|65 g
|5/8 cup
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|95 g
|1 cup
|105 g
|1+1/8 cup
|115 g
|1+1/8 cup
|135 g
|1+3/8 cup
|150 g
|1+4/8 cup
|3 months
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|55 g
|4/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|90 g
|7/8 cup
|105 g
|1+1/8 cup
|120 g
|1+2/8 cup
|135 g
|1+3/8 cup
|155 g
|1+5/8 cup
|175 g
|1+6/8 cup
|4 months
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|55 g
|4/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|95 g
|1 cup
|110 g
|1+1/8 cup
|125 g
|1+2/8 cup
|140 g
|1+3/8 cup
|165 g
|1+5/8 cup
|185 g
|1+7/8 cup
|5 months
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|55 g
|4/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|95 g
|1 cup
|110 g
|1+1/8 cup
|130 g
|1+3/8 cup
|145 g
|1+4/8 cup
|165 g
|1+5/8 cup
|185 g
|1+7/8 cup
|6 months
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|55 g
|4/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|95 g
|1cup
|110 g
|1+1/8 cup
|125 g
|1+2/8 cup
|140 g
|1+3/8 cup
|165 g
|1+5/8 cup
|185 g
|1+7/8 cup
|7 months
|35 g
|3/8 cup
|55 g
|4/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|90 g
|7/8 cup
|110 g
|1+1/8 cup
|125 g
|1+2/8 cup
|140 g
|1+3/8 cup
|160 g
|1+5/8 cup
|180 g
|1+7/8 cup
|8 months
|30 g
|2/8 cup
|55 g
|4/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|90 g
|7/8 cup
|105 g
|1+1/8 cup
|120 g
|1+2/8 cup
|135 g
|1+3/8 cup
|160 g
|1+5/8 cup
|180 g
|1+7/8 cup
|9 months
|30 g
|2/8 cup
|55 g
|4/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|90 g
|7/8 cup
|105 g
|1+1/8 cup
|120 g
|1+2/8 cup
|135 g
|1+3/8 cup
|155 g
|1+5/8 cup
|175 g
|1+6/8 cup
|10 months
|30 g
|2/8 cup
|55 g
|4/8 cup
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|90 g
|7/8 cup
|105 g
|1+1/8 cup
|120 g
|1+2/8 cup
|135 g
|1+3/8 cup
|155 g
|1+5/8 cup
|175 g
|1+6/8 cup
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: An ideal diet for healthy small breed puppies (adult weight of <10kg), up to 10 months of age