JUNIOR SMALL DOG

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for the dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) with oral and digestive sensitivity- Up to 10 months old

2kg

4kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive security

Combination of highly digestive proteins (L.I.P - Low Indestible Proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security

Tartar control

The mechanical friction effect of dry food on teeth can be amplified by the inclusion of sodium phosphate active ingredients. These calcium binders limit concentration of salivary calcium in the mouth and inderectly delays the dental plaque calcification

Skin barrier

Synergistic action of a patented cocktail of 4 vitamins (pantothenic acid, inositol, niacin and choline) and 1 amino acid (histadine) to reinforce the effectiveness of the skin barrier and to limit the risk of skin irritation by promoting synthesis of ceramides and limiting transepidermal water loss

Natural defences support

Association of prebiotics with a patented synesgistic antioxidant complex including high contents of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and luteine to support natural defences of growing dogs

PRIMARY INDICATION: An ideal diet for healthy small breed puppies (adult weight of <10kg), up to 10 months of age

