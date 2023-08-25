RECOVERY

Wet Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for cats and dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 195g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

High energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Easy tube feeding

Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: An ideal diet suitable during the phase of convalescence/recovery/intensive care. Patients benefit from the energy dense and highly digestible diet. Diet is also highly palatable, and its texture makes it easy for coax feeding or if needed diet can be tube fed (tube with diameter > 10Fr)

product details accompanying image

