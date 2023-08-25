Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)
Liquid Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition
Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
|Dog's current weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Dog's current weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|115
|18
|590
|3
|155
|20
|635
|4
|190
|25
|755
|5
|225
|30
|865
|6
|260
|35
|970
|7
|290
|40
|1070
|8
|320
|45
|1170
|9
|350
|50
|1265
|10
|380
|55
|1360
|12
|435
|60
|1450
|14
|485
|70
|1630
|16
|540
|80
|1800
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for severely ill patients during severe the phase of convalescence/recovery/intensive care. Patients benefit from the energy dense and highly digestible diet - Product is designed for tube feeding by a professional veterinarian