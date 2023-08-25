RENAL
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
1 x 410g
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|grams
|can(s)
|2
|126
|3/4
|111
|2/4
|96
|2/4
|4
|213
|1
|187
|1
|162
|3/4
|6
|288
|1+2/4
|254
|1+1/4
|219
|1
|8
|358
|1+3/4
|315
|1+2/4
|272
|1+1/4
|10
|423
|2
|372
|1+3/4
|321
|1+2/4
|15
|573
|2+3/4
|504
|2+2/4
|436
|2+1/4
|20
|711
|3+2/4
|626
|3+1/4
|541
|2+3/4
|25
|841
|4+1/4
|740
|3+3/4
|639
|3+1/4
|30
|964
|4+3/4
|848
|4+1/4
|733
|3+3/4
|35
|1082
|5+2/4
|952
|4+3/4
|823
|4
|40
|1196
|6
|1053
|5+1/4
|909
|4+2/4
|45
|1307
|6+2/4
|1150
|5+3/4
|993
|5
|50
|1414
|7
|1244
|6+1/4
|1075
|5+2/4
|55
|1519
|7+2/4
|1337
|6+3/4
|1154
|5+3/4
|60
|1621
|8
|1427
|7+1/4
|1232
|6+1/4
|70
|1820
|9
|1602
|8
|1383
|7
|80
|2012
|10
|1770
|8+3/4
|1529
|7+3/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS Stage 2 to Stage 4) - Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS Stage 1 to Stage 4) SECONDARY INDICATION - Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function - Prevention if recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinization: urate & cysteine uroliths