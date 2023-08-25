Renal Liquid Dog

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal dietary management

Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.

High energy(5 kcal/ml)

Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for late stage Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease where patients are normally sick and having poor appetite resulting in them not able to meet their caloric need for the day - Product is designed for tube feeding by a professional veterinarian

