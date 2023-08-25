Renal Liquid Dog

Composition

COMPOSITION: milk and milk derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin. Source of protein: low-lactose milk, caseinate. ADDITIVES (per l): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 6700 IU, Vitamin D3: 220 IU, E1 (Iron): 40 mg, E2 (Iodine): 1 mg, E4 (Copper): 4 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 63 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.2 mg. ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS (per 100 ml): Protein: 5 g - Fat content: 8 g - Crude ash: 1 g - Crude fibres: 0 g - Moisture: 79.2 g - Calcium: 0.16 g - Phosphorus: 0.11 g - Potassium: 0.17 g - Sodium: 0.13 g - Essential fatty acids: 2.2 g - EPA and DHA: 0.17 g - Metabolisable energy: 150 kcal. FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: See table on bottles. Oral route only. Water should be available at all times. Store in a cool, dry place. Sedimentation may occur, this is normal and does not affect the quality of the product. After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 48h. Batch number and best before date: see information on packaging. Factory registration number: FR 29. 179. 702. For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/l: Crude protein (min) 30 - Moisture (max) 822 - Crude fat (min) 60 - Crude fibre (max) 10 - Crude ash (max) 11. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX. For Australia: APVMA: XXXXX / XXXXX.