SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1.5kg

6kg

12kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.

5B. BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass

SENSITIVITIES

'2A. Obesity can severely impact a dog''s overall health and quality of life. '

SENSITIVITIES

2B. Excess weight puts dogs at a higher risk for weight-related health issues.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. After weight loss, dogs are at increased risk of rebound weight gain.

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

FORMULA FEATURES

4B. Specific blend of natural fibres.

FORMULA FEATURES

4C. Low fat with restricted calorie content.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for in weight management regimes of obese/overweight patients - Patients with hyperlipidemia that are obese/overweight   SECONDARY: - Ideal for stabilized Diabetes Mellitus patients who are obese/overweight

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025