SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1.5kg
6kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
5B. BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass
'2A. Obesity can severely impact a dog''s overall health and quality of life. '
2B. Excess weight puts dogs at a higher risk for weight-related health issues.
2C. After weight loss, dogs are at increased risk of rebound weight gain.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
4B. Specific blend of natural fibres.
4C. Low fat with restricted calorie content.
4D. Rich in essential nutrients to ensure nutrient requirements are met during weight loss.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Start
|After 4 weeks
|Maintenance
|10 kg
|148 g
|126 g
|139 g
|20 kg
|248 g
|213 g
|234 g
|30 kg
|336 g
|288 g
|317 g
|40 kg
|417 g
|358 g
|393 g
|50 kg
|493 g
|423 g
|465 g
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for in weight management regimes of obese/overweight patients - Patients with hyperlipidemia that are obese/overweight SECONDARY: - Ideal for stabilized Diabetes Mellitus patients who are obese/overweight