SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5C. MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION
Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.
5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
5B. BEGGING CONTROL
Nutritional concept that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.
COMPOSITION: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, molluscs and crustaceans.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 290 IU, E1 (Iron): 6.5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 2.0% - Crude ash: 1.0% - Crude fibres: 2.0% - Moisture: 83.0% - metabolisable energy: 579KCal/Kg.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 60 - Moisture (max) 860 - Crude fat (min) 0 - Crude fibre (max) 30 - Crude ash (max) 11. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Ideal weight (kg)
|Start
|-
|After 4 weeks
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|2
|191
|2/4
|164
|2/4
|180
|2/4
|4
|321
|3/4
|275
|3/4
|303
|3/4
|6
|435
|1
|373
|1
|410
|1
|8
|540
|1 + 1/4
|463
|1 + 1/4
|509
|1 + 1/4
|10
|638
|1 + 2/4
|547
|1 + 1/4
|602
|1 + 2/4
|15
|865
|2
|741
|1 + 3/4
|815
|2
|20
|1 073
|2 + 2/4
|920
|2 + 1/4
|1 012
|2 + 2/4
|25
|1 268
|3
|1 087
|2 + 3/4
|1 196
|3
|30
|1 454
|3 + 2/4
|1 247
|3
|1 371
|3 + 1/4
|35
|1 633
|4
|1 399
|3 + 2/4
|1 539
|3 + 3/4
|40
|1 805
|4 + 2/4
|1 547
|3 + 3/4
|1 701
|4 + 1/4
|45
|1 971
|4 + 3/4
|1 690
|4
|1 859
|4 + 2/4
|50
|2 133
|5 + 1/4
|1 828
|4 + 2/4
|2 011
|5
|55
|2 291
|5 + 2/4
|1 964
|4 + 3/4
|2 160
|5 + 1/4
|60
|2 446
|6
|2 096
|5
|2 306
|5 + 2/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for in weight management regimes of obese/overweight patients - Patients with hyperlipidemia that are obese/overweight SECONDARY: - Ideal for stabilized Diabetes Mellitus patients who are obese/overweight