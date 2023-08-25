SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
S/O INDEX
-
5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
5B. BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|44
|37
|41
|2.5
|52
|44
|49
|3
|59
|51
|56
|3.5
|66
|57
|63
|4
|73
|63
|69
|4.5
|80
|69
|76
|5
|87
|74
|82
|5.5
|93
|80
|88
|6
|100
|85
|94
|6.5
|106
|91
|100
|7
|112
|96
|105
|7.5
|118
|101
|111
|8
|124
|106
|116
|8.5
|129
|111
|122
|9
|135
|116
|127
|9.5
|140
|120
|132
|10
|146
|125
|138
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: A suitable dietary option for Small Size Dogs (<10kg of adult weight) for the below conditions - Recommended for in weight management regimes of obese/overweight patients - Patients with hyperlipidemia that are obese/overweight SECONDARY: - Ideal for stabilized Diabetes Mellitus patients who are obese/overweight