SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT SMALL DOG

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

S/O INDEX

5A. EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.     

5B. BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss

5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: A suitable dietary option for Small Size Dogs (<10kg of adult weight) for the below conditions - Recommended for in weight management regimes of obese/overweight patients - Patients with hyperlipidemia that are obese/overweight   SECONDARY: - Ideal for stabilized Diabetes Mellitus patients who are obese/overweight

