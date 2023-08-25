SENSITIVITY CONTROL
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
1.5kg
7kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. SELECTED PROTEIN'
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
5D DIGESTIVE SECURITY
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
5B SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
5C EPA&DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2A.In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
'2B.Chronic skin disorders significantly affect dog''s quality of life '
2C.Dogs with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. Selected proteins sources rarely associated with food sensitivities
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|2kg
|64
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|4kg
|107
|1 + 2/8
|94
|1
|81
|7/8
|6kg
|145
|1 + 5/8
|127
|1 + 3/8
|110
|1 + 2/8
|8kg
|180
|2
|158
|1 + 6/8
|137
|1 + 4/8
|10kg
|212
|2 + 3/8
|187
|2 + 1/8
|161
|1 + 7/8
|15kg
|288
|3 + 2/8
|253
|2 + 7/8
|219
|2 + 4/8
|20kg
|357
|4
|314
|3 + 4/8
|271
|3
|25kg
|422
|4 + 6/8
|372
|4 + 2/8
|321
|3 + 5/8
|30kg
|484
|5 + 4/8
|426
|4 + 6/8
|368
|4 + 1/8
|35kg
|543
|6 + 1/8
|478
|5 + 3/8
|413
|4 + 5/8
|40kg
|601
|6 + 6/8
|529
|6
|456
|5 + 1/8
|45kg
|656
|7 + 3/8
|577
|6 + 4/8
|499
|5 + 5/8
|50kg
|710
|8
|625
|7
|540
|6 + 1/8
|55kg
|763
|8 + 5/8
|671
|7 + 4/8
|580
|6 + 4/8
|60kg
|814
|9 + 1/8
|716
|8 + 1/8
|619
|7
|70kg
|914
|10 + 2/8
|804
|9
|695
|7 + 7/8
|80kg
|1010
|11 + 3/8
|889
|10
|768
|8 + 5/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: Ideal as an option to manage Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) as a Selected Protein option diet. Patient may present dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal symptoms Alternatively, can also be used as a primary diet for dietary elimination trial in AFR diagnosis SECONDARY INDICATION: Conditions like Chronic Diarrhoea could benefit from this diet as well