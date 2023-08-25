SKIN CARE
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
2kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DERMAL CARE
Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
DIGESTIVE TOLERANCE
Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|Weight of dog (kg)
|Think
|Normal
|Overweight
|gram
|cup
|gram
|cup
|gram
|cup
|2 kg
|54
|4/8
|47
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4 kg
|91
|7/8
|80
|6/8
|69
|5/8
|6 kg
|123
|1+1/8
|108
|1
|93
|7/8
|8 kg
|152
|1+4/8
|134
|1+2/8
|116
|1+1/8
|10 kg
|180
|1+6/8
|159
|1+4/8
|137
|1+2/8
|15 kg
|244
|2+2/8
|215
|2
|186
|1+6/8
|20 kg
|303
|2+7/8
|267
|2+4/8
|230
|2+1/8
|25 kg
|358
|3+3/8
|315
|3
|272
|2+5/8
|30 kg
|411
|3+7/8
|362
|3+3/8
|312
|3
|35 kg
|461
|4+3/8
|406
|3+7/8
|351
|3+3/8
|40 kg
|510
|4+7/8
|449
|4+2/8
|387
|3+5/8
|45 kg
|557
|5+2/8
|490
|4+5/8
|423
|4
|50 kg
|603
|5+6/8
|530
|5
|458
|4+3/8
|55 kg
|647
|6+1/8
|570
|5+3/8
|492
|4+5/8
|60 kg
|691
|6+4/8
|608
|5+6/8
|525
|5
|65 kg
|734
|7
|646
|6+1/8
|558
|5+2/8
|70 kg
|776
|7+3/8
|683
|6+4/8
|589
|5+5/8
|75 kg
|817
|7+6/8
|719
|6+6/8
|621
|5+7/8
|80 kg
|857
|8+1/8
|754
|7+1/8
|652
|6+1/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Atopic Dermatitis coupled with the necessary medical management SECONDARY INDICATION: - Conditions like Flea Bite Allergic dermatitis, Pyodermatitis, Malasseziasis benefit from this diet too coupled with the necessary medical management