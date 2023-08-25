SKIN CARE

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

8kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

DERMAL CARE

Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

DIGESTIVE TOLERANCE

Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Atopic Dermatitis coupled with the necessary medical management   SECONDARY INDICATION: - Conditions like Flea Bite Allergic dermatitis, Pyodermatitis, Malasseziasis benefit from this diet too coupled with the necessary medical management

