SKIN CARE SMALL DOG

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

4kg

What is the right portion?

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

DERMAL CARE

Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.

DENTAL HEALTH

Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. Dogs with reactive skin are prone to pruritus and hair loss

'2B. Unbalanced skin barrier function can significantly affect dog''s quality of life'

2C. Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Nutrients’ combination targeting skin barrier strengthening

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option in small breed dogs (<10kg) to manage Atopic Dermatitis coupled with the necessary medical management   SECONDARY INDICATION: - Small breed dogs (<10kg) with conditions like Flea Bite Allergic dermatitis, Pyodermatitis, Malasseziasis benefit from this diet too coupled with the necessary medical management

