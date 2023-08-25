SKIN CARE SMALL DOG
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
DERMAL CARE
Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.
DENTAL HEALTH
Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
SENSITIVITIES
2A. Dogs with reactive skin are prone to pruritus and hair loss
SENSITIVITIES
'2B. Unbalanced skin barrier function can significantly affect dog''s quality of life'
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Nutrients’ combination targeting skin barrier strengthening
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|41 g (4/8 cup)
|2,5
|63 g (5/8 cup)
|56 g (5/8 cup)
|48 g (4/8)
|3
|72 g (6/8 cup)
|64 g (5/8 cup)
|55 g ( 5/8 cup)
|3,5
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|62 g (5/8 cup)
|4
|90 g (1 cup)
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|68 g (6/8 cup)
|5
|106 g (1+1/8 cups)
|93 g (1 cup)
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|6
|122 g (1+2/8 cups)
|107 g (1+1/8 cups)
|93 g ( 1 cup)
|7
|137 g (1+4/8 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|8
|151 g (1+5/8 cups)
|133 g (1+3/8 cups)
|115 g (1+2/8 cups)
|9
|165 g (1+6/8 cups)
|145 g (1+4/8 cups)
|125 g (1+3/8 cups)
|10
|179 g (1+7/8 cups)
|157 g (1+5/8 cups)
|136 g (1+4/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option in small breed dogs (<10kg) to manage Atopic Dermatitis coupled with the necessary medical management SECONDARY INDICATION: - Small breed dogs (<10kg) with conditions like Flea Bite Allergic dermatitis, Pyodermatitis, Malasseziasis benefit from this diet too coupled with the necessary medical management