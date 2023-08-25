SKIN SUPPORT
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. SKIN SUPPORT
A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.
5B. EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
5D. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|overweight
|Dog's weight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|57
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|4kg
|97
|1
|85
|7/8
|73
|6/8
|6kg
|131
|1 + 2/8
|107
|1 + 1/8
|93
|1
|8kg
|163
|1 + 5/8
|143
|1 + 3/8
|124
|1 + 2/8
|10kg
|192
|1 + 7/8
|169
|1 + 5/8
|146
|1 + 4/8
|15kg
|260
|2 + 5/8
|229
|2 + 2/8
|198
|2
|20kg
|323
|3 + 2/8
|284
|2 + 7/8
|246
|2 + 4/8
|25kg
|382
|3 + 6/8
|336
|3 + 3/8
|290
|2 + 7/8
|30kg
|438
|4 + 3/8
|385
|3 + 7/8
|333
|3 + 2/8
|35kg
|492
|4 + 7/8
|433
|4 + 2/8
|374
|3 + 6/8
|40kg
|543
|5 + 3/8
|478
|4 + 6/8
|413
|4 + 1/8
|45kg
|594
|5 + 7/8
|522
|5 + 1/8
|451
|4 + 4/8
|50kg
|642
|6 + 3/8
|565
|5 + 5/8
|488
|4 + 7/8
|55kg
|690
|6 + 7/8
|607
|6
|524
|5 + 4/8
|60kg
|736
|7 + 2/8
|648
|6 + 3/8
|560
|5 + 4/8
|70kg
|827
|8 + 2/8
|728
|7 + 2/8
|628
|6 + 1/4
|80kg
|914
|9 + 1/8
|804
|8
|695
|6 + 7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Atopic Dermatitis coupled with the necessary medical management SECONDARY INDICATION: - Conditions like Flea Bite Allergic dermatitis, Pyodermatitis, Malasseziasis, and ulcerated/granulating wounds benefit from this diet too coupled with the necessary medical management