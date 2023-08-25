SKIN SUPPORT

SKIN SUPPORT

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

7kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5A. SKIN SUPPORT

A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.

5B. EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

5D. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage Atopic Dermatitis coupled with the necessary medical management SECONDARY INDICATION: - Conditions like Flea Bite Allergic dermatitis, Pyodermatitis, Malasseziasis, and ulcerated/granulating wounds benefit from this diet too coupled with the necessary medical management

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025