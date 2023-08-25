URINARY S/O

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

2kg

7.5kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Low magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for Struvite uroliths, dissolution and management of recurrence - Recommended for calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence - Recommended as a concurrent therapy for other common lower urinary tract conditions (e.g., Idiopathic Cystitis and UTI) until risk factors of those conditions has been addressed via a multimodal approach

