URINARY S/O
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|-
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|208
|1/2
|183
|1/2
|158
|1/2
|4
|350
|3/4
|308
|3/4
|266
|3/4
|6
|475
|1 + 1/4
|418
|1
|361
|1
|8
|589
|1 + 1/2
|519
|1 + 1/4
|448
|1
|10
|697
|1 + 3/4
|613
|1 + 1/2
|529
|1 + 1/4
|15
|944
|1 + 1/4
|831
|2
|718
|1 + 3/4
|20
|1172
|1 + 3/4
|1031
|2 + 1/2
|890
|2 + 1/4
|25
|1385
|3 + 1/2
|1219
|3
|1053
|2 + 1/2
|30
|1588
|3 + 3/4
|1397
|3 + 1/2
|1207
|3
|35
|1783
|4 + 1/4
|1569
|3 + 3/4
|1355
|3 + 1/4
|40
|1970
|4 + 3/4
|1734
|4 + 1/4
|1498
|3 + 3/4
|45
|2152
|5 + 1/4
|1894
|4 + 1/2
|1636
|4
|50
|2329
|5 + 3/4
|2050
|5
|1770
|4 + 1/4
|55
|2502
|6
|2202
|5 + 1/4
|1902
|4 + 3/4
|60
|2671
|6 + 1/2
|2350
|5 + 3/4
|2030
|5
|70
|2998
|7 + 1/4
|2638
|6 + 1/2
|2279
|5 + 1/2
|80
|3314
|8
|2916
|7
|2519
|6 + 1/4
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Recommended for Struvite uroliths, dissolution and management of recurrence - Recommended for calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence - Recommended as a concurrent therapy for other common lower urinary tract conditions (e.g., Idiopathic Cystitis and UTI) until risk factors of those conditions has been addressed via a multimodal approach