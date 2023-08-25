URINARY S/O AGEING 7+
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
COMPOSITION: rice, maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, wheat flour, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, cellulose powder, wheat gluten*, egg powder, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene), fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, wheat gluten, egg powder.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 60 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 67 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.11 mg - Technological additive: sodium bisulphate (urine acidifying substance): 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 20.0% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 7.1% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Calcium: 0.67% - Phosphorous: 0.56% - Sodium: 0.4% - Chloride: 1.47% - Potassium: 1.75%- Magnesium: 0.09% - Sulphur: 0.8% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.4%) DL - Methionine (0.5%)- EPA and DHA: 0.4%.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 180 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 150 - Crude fibre (max) 34 - Crude ash (max) 78. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2
|55 g
|5/8
|48 g
|4/8
|42 g
|4/8
|4
|92 g
|1
|81 g
|7/8
|70 g
|6/8
|6
|125 g
|1 + 3/8
|110 g
|1 + 2/8
|95 g
|1
|8
|155 g
|1 + 6 /8
|136 g
|1 + 4/8
|117 g
|1 + 2/8
|10
|183 g
|2
|161 g
|1 + 6/8
|139 g
|1 + 4/8
|15
|248 g
|2 + 6/8
|218 g
|2 + 3/8
|188 g
|2
|20
|307 g
|3 + 3/8
|270 g
|3
|233 g
|2 + 4/8
|25
|363 g
|4
|320 g
|3 + 4/8
|276 g
|3
|30
|416 g
|4 + 4/8
|366 g
|4
|316 g
|3 + 4/8
|35
|467 g
|5 + 1/8
|411 g
|4 + 4/8
|355 g
|3 + 7/8
|40
|517 g
|5 + 5/8
|455 g
|5
|393 g
|4 + 2/8
|45
|564 g
|6 + 1/8
|497 g
|5 + 4/8
|429 g
|4 + 6/8
|50
|611 g
|6 + 6/8
|538 g
|5 + 7/8
|464 g
|5 + 1/8
|55
|656 g
|7 + 2/8
|577 g
|6 + 3/8
|499 g
|5 + 4/8
|60
|700 g
|7 + 5/8
|616 g
|6 + 6/8
|532 g
|5 + 7/8
|70
|786 g
|8 + 5/8
|692 g
|7 + 5/8
|597 g
|6 + 4/8
|80
|869 g
|9+ 4/8
|765 g
|8 + 3/8
|660 g
|7 + 2/8