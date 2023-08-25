URINARY UC
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
2kg
5A. URATE CONTROL
A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.
5B. CYSTINE CONTROL
A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin
5D. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
SENSITIVITIES
2A. Urates are a type of urinary stones. In dogs with a predisposition to this problem, their formation is generally due to an excess of dietary purine and concentrated acidic urine.
SENSITIVITIES
2B. Cystine uroliths are urinary stones. They tend to form because of defects in a specific renal metabolic function linked to an inherited genetic disorder.
FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Precisely controlled purine levels
FORMULA FEATURES
4C. High-quality and easily digestible protein with low levels of purine
PRODUCT DETAILS
PRIMARY INDICATION: - Ideal as an option to manage recurrence of metabolic urolithiasis e.g., urate, xanthine, and cystine SECONDARY INDICATION: - Recommended to manage hyperuricosuria and management of metabolic uroliths risk in dogs with leishmaniasistreated with xanthine oxidase inhibitors (eg allopurinol) If they present a secondary kidney disease (protein losing nephropathywith or without azotemia) then switch to a Renal diet