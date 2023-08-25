URINARY UC

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

5A. URATE CONTROL

A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.

5B. CYSTINE CONTROL

A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

A patented complex to support the barrier effect of the skin

5D. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN&reg was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

SENSITIVITIES

2A. Urates are a type of urinary stones. In dogs with a predisposition to this problem, their formation is generally due to an excess of dietary purine and concentrated acidic urine.

SENSITIVITIES

2B. Cystine uroliths are urinary stones. They tend to form because of defects in a specific renal metabolic function linked to an inherited genetic disorder.

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specific features of this formula are:

FORMULA FEATURES

4B. Precisely controlled purine levels

FORMULA FEATURES

4C. High-quality and easily digestible protein with low levels of purine

PRODUCT DETAILS

PRIMARY INDICATION:  - Ideal as an option to manage recurrence of metabolic urolithiasis e.g., urate, xanthine, and cystine                                                                                                                                                               SECONDARY INDICATION:  - Recommended to manage hyperuricosuria and management of metabolic uroliths risk in dogs with leishmaniasistreated with xanthine oxidase inhibitors (eg allopurinol) If they present a secondary kidney disease (protein losing nephropathywith or without azotemia) then switch to a Renal diet

product details accompanying image

