Tailored Nutrition for Unique Needs
We put our 50 years of scientific knowledge at the service of the health and wellbeing of pets. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has always been an expert in animal health nutrition. We place cats and dogs at the heart of each step of the innovation process to develop precise, tailored nutritional solutions for them.
Understanding a pet's nutritional needs
At Royal Canin, we know that Persian cats use the lower side of their tongue to pick up kibble, and Yorkshire Terriers generally show fussy eating habits. Dalmatian dogs do not process dietary purines like other dogs, and the weight of Maine Coon cats means their joints often need greater support. By understanding these nuances in their health and behavior, we can tailor each diet to provide genuine support to each pet.
Finding the right diet
Food can be safe and nutritious and still not be the best choice for your cat or dog. The right food will address the specific needs of the individual animal. It should respect the sensitivities of the pet, keep them in good, on-going health, fulfill dietary preferences, and remain palatable as the pet’s needs change.
The science behind Tailored Nutrition
Royal Canin develops a diet when we identify a need, which is then translated into a precise nutrient profile adapted to pets depending on their size, breed, age, lifestyle, and sensitivities. As well as precisely measured individual nutrients, new developments also take into account palatability factors, including the shape, size, and texture of kibble adapted to the shape and size of the pets’ jaws. Find out more about Royal Canin's diets for specific needs below.
Nutrition adapted to your purebred pet
Pure breed cats and dogs are unique by nature. That’s why we’ve studied cats and dogs from purebred families and developed tailored nutrition to support their specific health requirements.
Tailoring nutrition for purebred pets isn’t just about finding the optimum nutritional balance. Our technical experts have collaborated with experienced pet professionals to develop specially shaped and textured kibbles for purebreds. Examples of these adaptations include:
Labrador Retriever kibble
Labrador Retrievers have a tendency to eat quickly and not chew their food. An exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake. An adapted calorie content helps maintain an ideal weight and EPA and DHA support healthy joints.
Persian kibble
Persian cats are brachycephalic and as such have a unique flat face which leads to difficulty gripping food. Almond-shape kibble allows for optimal contact area to pick up and chew. PERSIAN Adult is also enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to support the Persian's unique coat, and a specific blend of fibers to stimulate transit and help control hairball formation.
Nutrition adapted to your pet's size
Unlike many other species, dogs can be vastly different sizes, from the extra small Chihuahua, through to the giant Great Dane. But even the slightest size differences can require adaptations to a pet's nutrition.
Duration and magnitude of growth, size of jaws, energy requirement and physical activity, relative size of the digestive tract, predisposition to certain sensitivities, and average life expectancy can all be affected by a dog’s size. It is important, therefore, for all of these factors to be taken into account when choosing their food.
Royal Canin's Size Health Nutrition range has been exclusively adapted to dogs of all sizes, to accommodate their varying jaw sizes, energy, growth speeds, life expectancy, and behavior, for example:
Mini adult dog kibble
Our Mini adult diet is formulated with a balance of fibres and highly digestible proteins to facilitate intestinal transit in a dog's smaller digestive system. The unique palatability is designed to stimulate fussy eaters.
Giant adult dog kibble
The Giant adult diet is enriched with highly digestible proteins, adapted nutrient levels for heart health and a calorie count to support their much larger size.
Nutrition adapted to your pet's age
Your pet goes through a lot of changes over the course of their life. From kittens and puppies to mature cats and dogs, age is a key factor in determining your pet’s nutritional needs. Whatever the breed, a puppy or kitten’s energy, protein, mineral, and vitamin requirements are much greater than those of an adult. Their digestive functions are different from an adult’s too, as their digestive capacity has not yet matured.
As cats and dogs move into adulthood and eventually aging life, good nutrition remains key to their health. Their energy intake should be adapted to their activity level, which can often be impacted by age-related health concerns. An senior pet with joint sensitivities, for example, will move around less and so expend less energy.
Some examples of how we've developed unique diets to support a pet's specific lifestage include:
Kitten kibble
Our kitten diets contain highly digestible proteins and prebiotics to support their digestive system and aid rapid growth and antioxidants to support the immune system. Appropriate size, form, and hardness are developed specifically for smaller mouths.
Senior dog kibble
Our dry kibbles are highly palatable, easily rehydrated and contains a blend of fibres to support digestive function. An adapted phosphorus level supports renal health in older dogs.
Nutrition adapted to your pet's lifestyle
Pets can have very varied lifestyles. Some cats stay indoors; others like to go out and explore. Some dogs are highly active; others live in inner cities. But how do these behavioral differences affect their nutritional needs? Each of these lifestyles can require very varied energy levels which, if not appropriately accounted for in your pet's diet, could lead to problems like obesity and poor digestion.
In the case of indoor cats, for example, a lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Dogs living in urban environments may feel stressed by their busy surroundings, get less physical activity, or have less space, than dogs living in more rural areas.
Royal Canin products are developed to help complement your pet's lifestyle and help support their long-term health, for example:
Indoor cat kibble
Our diet for indoor cats contains specific fibres to help stimulate elimination of ingested hair, adapted calorie content for lower activity levels, and highly digestible proteins to help reduce quantity and odour of stools.
Relax Care Canine Care Nutrition kibble
A precisely balanced diet that is formulated with specific nutrients, in particular an active protein molecule recognised for its calming properties, to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense or changing environment.
Nutrition adapted to your pet's sensitivities
A cat or dog’s diet should support their ongoing health and wellbeing. Specific nutrients can be introduced to your pet’s diet to benefit their digestion, weight management, skin and coat health, and much more.
Some of the ways that Royal Canin have developed diets adapted to support pet health and sensitivities include:
Dermacomfort Canine Care Nutrition kibble
The Dermacomfort diet is enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, EPA, DHA and GLA to supply coat health and to help avoid skin irritation.
Oral Care cat kibble
The size, texture, and shape of our Oral Care kibble encourages crunching to clean teeth. This diet is enriched with nutrients specifically chosen to help support dental health.
Your pet's changing needs
As your pet grows and ages, there are many different factors that can affect their nutritional needs. Responding to these changes in the short term can make all the difference to their long-term health. That’s why it’s so important to maintain regular appointments with your veterinarian.
A nutritional assessment should be performed by a pet care professional before making any changes to your cat or dog's diet. The goal of this assessment is to review your pet's lifestyle, feeding history, sensitivities, and anything else that could impact their nutritional needs. Following this, you and your veterinarian will be able to make nutritional decisions for a cat or dog based on scientific facts, respecting the unique needs of your pet.