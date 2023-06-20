Ageing 12+ Jelly
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for senior cats over 12 years old (thin slices in jelly).
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Joint Health
Helps maintain healthy joints thanks to a high level of EPA/DHA fatty acids.
Instinctively preferred
Formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by cats.
Renal Health
Adapted phosphorus content.
|Cat's weight
|Pouches only per day
|Wet pouch + Ageing dry food
|3 kg
|2 pouches
|1 pouch + 22 g dry food
|4 kg
|2+1/2 pouches
|1 pouch + 31g dry food
|5 kg
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 40g dry food
|6 kg
|3+1/2 pouches
|1 pouch + 49g dry food
PRODUCT DETAILS
To ensure that your senior cat (aged 12+) receives the specific nutrition it needs to help maintain optimal health, you will need to feed it a diet that it will consume readily and instinctively. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Jelly is formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile that is instinctively preferred by ageing cats like yours.ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Jelly also provides senior cats with specially formulated food to help maintain healthy joints through a high level of Omega-3 fatty acids – specifically EPA and DHA.Furthermore, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ in Jelly also contains an adapted phosphorus content to help support healthy kidney function and overall renal health.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ is also available in a delicious gravy, or as dry food with tasty and crunchy kibble.If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.