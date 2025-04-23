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Digestive Care

Dry Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Adult is formulated to support healthy digestion in adult cats. When fed this dry formula, over 95% of cats reported a healthy stool quality in 10 days*. *Royal Canin internal study

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Sizes available

400 gg 400

2 kgkg 2

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Adult is formulated to support healthy digestion in adult cats. A precisely balanced nutrition that helps support optimal digestive health. - Contains highly digestible proteins plus a blend of prebiotics and fibres, including psyllium, to promote optimal stool quality - Ring-shaped kibble that promotes chewing and helps your cat to chew thoroughly for better digestion DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion. When fed ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care dry formula, over 95% of cats reported a healthy stool quality in 10 days*. *Royal Canin internal study

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BENEFITS

URINARY HEALTH

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days*, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry formula. *Royal Canin internal study

PROMOTES CHEWING

A ring-shaped kibble helps your cat to chew thoroughly for better digestion.

EASY TO DIGEST

Contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibres, including psyllium, to promote optimal stool quality.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION