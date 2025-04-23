Digestive Care
Dry Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Adult is formulated to support healthy digestion in adult cats. When fed this dry formula, over 95% of cats reported a healthy stool quality in 10 days*. *Royal Canin internal study
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Adult is formulated to support healthy digestion in adult cats. A precisely balanced nutrition that helps support optimal digestive health. - Contains highly digestible proteins plus a blend of prebiotics and fibres, including psyllium, to promote optimal stool quality - Ring-shaped kibble that promotes chewing and helps your cat to chew thoroughly for better digestion DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion. When fed ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care dry formula, over 95% of cats reported a healthy stool quality in 10 days*. *Royal Canin internal study
BENEFITS
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days*, when fed with ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry formula. *Royal Canin internal study
PROMOTES CHEWING
A ring-shaped kibble helps your cat to chew thoroughly for better digestion.
EASY TO DIGEST
Contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibres, including psyllium, to promote optimal stool quality.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Feeding dry only
|Cat Weight
|OVERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3 kg
|35 g (3/8 cup)
|43 g (4/8 cup)
|4 kg
|43 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|5 kg
|50 g (4/8 cup)
|62 g (5/8 cup)
|6 kg
|57 g (5/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
Feeding with 1 pouch of Digestive Care gravy
|Cat Weight
|OVERWEIGHT
|IDEAL WEIGHT
|3 kg
|15 g (1/8 cup)
|24 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|23 g (2/8 cup)
|33 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|43 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|37 g (3/8 cup)
|51 g (4/8 cup)