ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Adult is formulated to support healthy digestion in adult cats. A precisely balanced nutrition that helps support optimal digestive health. - Contains highly digestible proteins plus a blend of prebiotics and fibres, including psyllium, to promote optimal stool quality - Ring-shaped kibble that promotes chewing and helps your cat to chew thoroughly for better digestion DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion. When fed ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care dry formula, over 95% of cats reported a healthy stool quality in 10 days*. *Royal Canin internal study