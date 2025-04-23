Mother & Babycat Mousse

ROYAL CANIN® Mother and Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse helps support your kitten’s growth and development. It has been specifically formulated to aid the transition from milk to solid food and with added antioxidants, it helps support your kitten's immune system. An ideal starter food for kittens. - Ultra Soft Mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food - Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C - Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision - Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins help to promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health