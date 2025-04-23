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Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse
Mother & Babycat Mousse

Mother & Babycat Mousse

Wet Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Mother and Babycat ultra soft mousse is formulated for 1st age kittens from weaning up to 4 months old, and the Queen at the end of gestation and during lactation.

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Sizes available

1 x 195 gg 195 x 1

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mother and Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse helps support your kitten’s growth and development. It has been specifically formulated to aid the transition from milk to solid food and with added antioxidants, it helps support your kitten's immune system. An ideal starter food for kittens. - Ultra Soft Mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food - Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C - Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision - Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins help to promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health

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BENEFITS

IDEAL STARTER FOOD FOR KITTENS

Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION