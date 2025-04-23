Sensory Taste Jelly
Wet Food For Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste Jelly Adult is formulated with specific savoury flavours to stimulate and appeal to your cat’s distinctive sense of taste, while supporting optimal health and wellbeing through sensorial variation. This formula is specifically designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste Jelly is formulated with specific savoury flavours to stimulate and appeal to your cat’s distinctive sense of taste, while supporting optimal health and wellbeing through sensorial variation. - Specifically designed to match the optimal nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats - Contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat’s urinary system To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Feel is also available with morsels in jelly for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the range include Sensory Taste and Sensory Feel, each with its own attractive formula to help stimulate your cat’s appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to further stimulate their appetite. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions.
BENEFITS
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated to help support a healthy urinary system.
TASTE STIMULATION
Stimulates cats’ distinctive sense of taste.
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
SENSORIAL STIMULATION
Cats’ well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Cat weight
|Pouches only
|Mixed feeding wet + dry
|3 kg
|2 pouches
|23g + 1 pouch
|4 kg
|2 + ½ pouches
|34g + 1 pouch
|5 kg
|3 pouches
|43g + 1 pouch
|6 kg
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|52g + 1 pouch