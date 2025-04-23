ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste Jelly is formulated with specific savoury flavours to stimulate and appeal to your cat’s distinctive sense of taste, while supporting optimal health and wellbeing through sensorial variation. - Specifically designed to match the optimal nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats - Contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat’s urinary system To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Feel is also available with morsels in jelly for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the range include Sensory Taste and Sensory Feel, each with its own attractive formula to help stimulate your cat’s appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to further stimulate their appetite. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions.