Gastrointestinal Fibre Response

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is a precisely formulated and balanced diet for cats, to help support healthy  digestion and gastrointestinal transit. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Easy transit

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help assist with feline constipation.

Adequate energy

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.

S/O index

This diet creates a urinary environment unfavourable for the development of struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is a precisely formulated and balanced diet for cats, to help support healthy  digestion and gastrointestinal transit. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for cases of: Acute or chronic constipation | Megacolon of non-obstructive origin. Not recommended in case of: Obstipation | Obstructive megacolon.

