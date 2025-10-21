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Gastrointestinal Fibre Response
Gastrointestinal Fibre Response

Gastrointestinal Fibre Response

Dry Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL FIBRE RESPONSE is a specifically formulated for adult cats to help support their digestive health in cases of constipation (non-obstructive) or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities.

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Sizes available

2 kgkg 2

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL FIBRE RESPONSE is a diet specifically formulated for adult cats to help support their digestive health in cases of constipation (non-obstructive) or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. - Highly digestible and is enriched with psyllium to help regulate intestinal transit - With a balance of insoluble and soluble fibres – including prebiotics – to help support healthy digestion - Formulated to help promote a healthy urinary environment It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and that your pet’s feeding program be reviewed every 3-4 weeks by a veterinarian.

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BENEFITS

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Easy transit

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help assist with feline constipation.

Adequate energy

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.

S/O index

This diet creates a urinary environment unfavourable for the development of struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION