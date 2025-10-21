ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL FIBRE RESPONSE is a diet specifically formulated for adult cats to help support their digestive health in cases of constipation (non-obstructive) or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. - Highly digestible and is enriched with psyllium to help regulate intestinal transit - With a balance of insoluble and soluble fibres – including prebiotics – to help support healthy digestion - Formulated to help promote a healthy urinary environment It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and that your pet’s feeding program be reviewed every 3-4 weeks by a veterinarian.