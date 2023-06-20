Gastrointestinal Fibre Response
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is a precisely formulated and balanced diet for cats, to help support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
Easy transit
Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help assist with feline constipation.
Adequate energy
Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.
S/O index
This diet creates a urinary environment unfavourable for the development of struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin (grams)
|Thin (cups)
|Normal (grams)
|Normal (cups)
|Overweight (grams)
|Overweight (cups)
|2 kg
|39 g
|3/8
|33 g
|3/8
|26 g
|2/8
|2.5kg
|46 g
|4/8
|38 g
|3/8
|30 g
|3/8
|3 kg
|52 g
|4/8
|43 g
|4/8
|35 g
|3/8
|3.5kg
|58 g
|5/8
|48 g
|4/8
|39 g
|3/8
|4 kg
|64 g
|5/8
|53 g
|5/8
|43 g
|4/8
|4.5kg
|69 g
|6/8
|58 g
|5/8
|46 g
|4/8
|5 kg
|75 g
|6/8
|62 g
|5/8
|50 g
|4/8
|5.5kg
|80 g
|7/8
|67 g
|6/8
|53 g
|5/8
|6 kg
|85 g
|7/8
|71 g
|6/8
|57 g
|5/8
|6.5kg
|90 g
|1
|75 g
|6/8
|60 g
|5/8
|7 kg
|95 g
|1
|79 g
|7/8
|63 g
|5/8
|7.5kg
|100 g
|1 + 1/8
|83 g
|7/8
|66 g
|6/8
|8 kg
|104 g
|1 + 1/8
|87 g
|7/8
|70 g
|6/8
|8.5kg
|109 g
|1 + 1/8
|91 g
|1
|73 g
|6/8
|9 kg
|113 g
|1 + 2/8
|95 g
|1
|76 g
|6/8
|9.5kg
|118 g
|1 + 2/8
|98 g
|1
|79 g
|7/8
|10 kg
|122 g
|1 + 2/8
|102 g
|1 + 1/8
|82 g
|7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is a precisely formulated and balanced diet for cats, to help support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for cases of: Acute or chronic constipation | Megacolon of non-obstructive origin. Not recommended in case of: Obstipation | Obstructive megacolon.