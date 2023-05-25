Pont-Audemer Spaniel

This is a breed with a very distinctive look, thanks to their characteristic curly mop. Unfortunately, that has not stopped it from being fairly rare, like one of its ancestors, the Irish Water Spaniel. Recently this breed has been facing extinction.

Affectionate, gentle and patient with children and other animals, as well as skilled hunters these dogs have made a name for themselves as loving and playful family pets.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)