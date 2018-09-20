​Caring for your dog in cold weather

Before winter’s chill officially sets in, it’s a good idea to take a few general precautions to ensure a healthy and safe winter for your favourite canine. Start with a trip to your vet for a winter warmup examination, checking for any pre-existing health problems.

Believe it or not, proper grooming is also an important part of staying healthy in the winter months. Heavy and matted fur does not adequately protect your dog’s underlying skin from extreme cold temperatures. If your dog spends a lot of time outdoors, regularly check their ears and paws for frostbite. Keeping the hair between the footpads trimmed during the winter is important to minimise ice accumulation between the toes.

Outdoor activities in cold weather

Although we humans may find the couch and a cozy comforter more appealing than being outside during the wintry months, it’s important that your dog maintains a proper exercise routine to avoid weight gain and minimise the risk of becoming stressed, lethargic and under-stimulated. Puppies in particular may develop behavioural problems such as whining, excessive barking, digging, chewing, biting or playing too rough, if they do not get proper exercise and burn off that puppy energy.



Make the outdoors fun exciting by substituting a brief backyard romp for a trip to the park or exploring a nature trail. Even taking a different walking route will perk up your dog’s senses by exposing them to new visual stimulation and smells. You can invent new play activities in the backyard like creating an obstacle course or introducing new toys. The important thing is to keep your dog active during these cold months.