How to socialise a dog after a lockdown

The main socialisation period occurs during the first few weeks of your puppy's life, however, it's important to continue socialisation and familiarisation even when they're an adult dog. Without socialisation, a dog may become fearful or even aggressive in unfamiliar situations.

When should I begin dog socialisation training?

Dogs are at their most receptive when they’re puppies, aged between 3 and 14 weeks. During this period, they’re quick to form attachments with others and are particularly sensitive to their environment. Your veterinarian can provide the best advice regarding when your puppy is ready for socialisation (based on their age and vaccinations).



While these early encounters play a huge role in a dog’s future emotional balance, dog socialisation doesn’t end at 14 weeks. They will keep learning throughout their life and their reactions to familiar situations may change – a young dog may be comfortable being in a car at first but a negative experience may make them anxious later on.



Likewise, adult dogs who were under-socialised as puppies can learn new behaviours and become comfortable in previously stressful situations. However, it does require a different approach to socialising puppies.





How to socialise a puppy

Your veterinarian can provide the best advice regarding when a puppy is ready for socialisation (based on their age and vaccinations status) and you can then build on the socialisation basics taught by the puppy's mother.



The aim is to expose your puppy to as many new sensations as possible while they’re still under 14 weeks; to let them see, hear, touch and smell the world around them.



Each new interaction they have with a dog, a person, or within their environment, will act as a reference point in their later life. The more positive experiences they have as a puppy, the more comfortable they’ll be as an adult.



But negative experiences will have a lasting impact too, so just like you would with an older dog, you should socialise them carefully by constantly watching their behaviour during an experience and managing their response.



If you've been unable to take your puppy outside as often as you'd like, due to the lockdown, you might begin by carrying them around outside, visiting a friend’s home (if allowed), or interacting with dogs you know are fully vaccinated and well-behaved.



Social distancing does make puppy and dog socialisation harder than before, but you can still observe the world together and interact with people and other dogs from a safe distance.



Always try to pace your socialisation training to suit your puppy’s comfort level – some have innate behaviours that make them naturally anxious. Ask your vet for individual advice about your puppy.