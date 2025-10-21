PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your giant dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for extra-large dogs that weigh more than 45 kg and are either over 18 or 24 months old. - Formulated with a unique blend of minerals and nutrients tailored to help support your giant dog's bones and joints, important for their size and active nature - High-quality protein and precision-measured fibres support digestion in giant breeds more susceptible to digestive sensitivities - Formulated with a carefully selected blend of vitamins to help neutralise free radicals and support your dog’s vitality - Extra-large kibble adapted to suit your dog's broad jaw and unique eating habits with a shape which encourages them to chew their food thoroughly
BENEFITS
HEALTHY JOINTS
Helps support giant dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Maintains digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
OPTIMAL VITALITY SUPPORT
Contains a blend of vitamins to help maintain vitality and help neutralise free radicals.
TAILOR MADE KIBBLE
GIANT KIBBLE SIZE Adapted to encourage chewing.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
DOG IDEAL WEIGHT in kg<o:p></o:p>
LOW ACTIVITY<o:p></o:p>
MODERATE ACTIVITY<o:p></o:p>
HIGH ACTIVITY<o:p></o:p>
45<o:p></o:p>
412 g (4 cup + 2/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
477 g (5 cup)<o:p></o:p>
542 g (5 cup + 5/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
55<o:p></o:p>
479 g (5 cup)<o:p></o:p>
554 g (5 cup + 6/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
630 g (6 cup + 5/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
60<o:p></o:p>
511 g (5 cup + 3/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
592 g (6 cup + 1/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
672 g (7 cup)<o:p></o:p>
75<o:p></o:p>
604 g (6 cup + 2/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
699 g (7 cup + 2/8 cup<o:p></o:p>
795 g (8 cup + 2/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
85<o:p></o:p>
664 g (6 cup + 7/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
768 g (8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
873 g (9 cup + 1/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
100<o:p></o:p>
750 g (7 cup + 7/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>
868 g (9 cup)<o:p></o:p>
986 g (10 cup + 2/8 cup)<o:p></o:p>