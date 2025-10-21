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Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult
Giant Adult

Giant Adult

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult is formulated for adult giant breed dogs over 18 or 24 months old that weigh over 45 kg.

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Sizes available

15 kgkg 15

20 kgkg 20

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your giant dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for extra-large dogs that weigh more than 45 kg and are either over 18 or 24 months old. - Formulated with a unique blend of minerals and nutrients tailored to help support your giant dog's bones and joints, important for their size and active nature - High-quality protein and precision-measured fibres support digestion in giant breeds more susceptible to digestive sensitivities - Formulated with a carefully selected blend of vitamins to help neutralise free radicals and support your dog’s vitality - Extra-large kibble adapted to suit your dog's broad jaw and unique eating habits with a shape which encourages them to chew their food thoroughly

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BENEFITS

HEALTHY JOINTS

Helps support giant dogs’ healthy bones and joints through a combination of minerals and nutrients.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Maintains digestive health with highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.

OPTIMAL VITALITY SUPPORT

Contains a blend of vitamins to help maintain vitality and help neutralise free radicals.

TAILOR MADE KIBBLE

GIANT KIBBLE SIZE Adapted to encourage chewing.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION