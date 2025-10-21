ROYAL CANIN® Giant Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your giant dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for extra-large dogs that weigh more than 45 kg and are either over 18 or 24 months old. - Formulated with a unique blend of minerals and nutrients tailored to help support your giant dog's bones and joints, important for their size and active nature - High-quality protein and precision-measured fibres support digestion in giant breeds more susceptible to digestive sensitivities - Formulated with a carefully selected blend of vitamins to help neutralise free radicals and support your dog’s vitality - Extra-large kibble adapted to suit your dog's broad jaw and unique eating habits with a shape which encourages them to chew their food thoroughly