Medium Adult
Dry food for Dog
Medium Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your medium breed adult dog. Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - From 12 months to 7 years old.
Sizes available
15kg
4kg
Natural defences
Helps support your dog's natural defences, thanks particularly to an antioxidant complex and manno-oligo-saccharides.
High digestibility
Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Healthy skin
Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|11 kg
|149 g (1+4/8 cups)
|173 g (1+6/8 cups)
|196 g (2 cups)
|12 kg
|159 g (1+5/8 cups)
|185 g (1+7/8 cups)
|210 g (2+2/8 cups)
|14 kg
|179 g (1+7/8 cups)
|207 g (2+1/8 cups)
|235 g (2+4/8 cups)
|16 kg
|198 g (2+1/8 cups)
|229 g (2+3/8 cups)
|260 g (2+6/8 cups)
|18 kg
|216 g (2+2/8 cups)
|250 g (2+5/8 cups)
|284 g (3 cups)
|20 kg
|234 g (2+4/8 cups)
|271 g (2+7/8 cups)
|308 g (3+2/8 cups)
|22 kg
|251 g (2+5/8 cups)
|291 g (3 cups)
|330 g (3+4/8 cups)
|24 kg
|268 g (2+6/8 cups)
|310 g (3+2/8 cups)
|353 g (3+5/8 cups)
|25 kg
|276 g (2+7/8 cups)
|320 g (3+3/8 cups)
|364 g (3+6/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
At 12 months, your Medium sized dog has now become an adult in terms of its physical growth. Good nutrition during this life stage is still as essential as it was when your dog was growing. Ensuring that your dog’s diet provides the right nutrients in the right levels is key to supporting and maintaining good health. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your medium-sized adult dog in mind and is suitable for dogs aged 1-7 years that weigh between 11kg-25kg. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult contains an exclusive antioxidant complex, as well as nutrients like manno-oligo-saccharides, to help support your dog’s natural defences, allowing it to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Thanks to an exclusive formula which includes very high quality protein, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult also helps to support optimal digestibility, this allows your dog to effectively absorb nutrients. What’s more, the balanced supply of dietary fibre further supports healthy digestibility for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, to help maintain your dog’s healthy skin and coat condition.