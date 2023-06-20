ROYAL CANIN® MINI ADULT Loaf Dog Food Can

<div ccp_infra_version="3" ccp_infra_timestamp="1728625923654" ccp_infra_user_hash="1309235617" ccp_infra_copy_id="403cefa5-d980-4bd3-ac1e-cf722393cd16" data-ccp-timestamp="1728625923654" style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: medium;"><table width="734" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 551pt;"><colgroup><col width="734" style="width: 551pt;"></colgroup><tbody><tr height="232" style="height: 174pt;"><td width="734" height="232" class="xl18" style="padding-top: 1px; padding-right: 1px; padding-left: 1px; font-size: 11pt; font-family: "Aptos Narrow", sans-serif; vertical-align: top; border: none; width: 551pt; height: 174pt;">ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet scientifically designed to meet your small dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for small dogs that weigh up to 10kg and are over 10 months old. This specialised formula is designed to help meet your dog’s energy needs and maintain their ideal weight with an adapted calorie content. These little bundles of energy are always on the go, which means they need a diet that supports their active lifestyle. This diet contains a mix of nutrients to help your small dog maintain strong and healthy bones. No matter what breed your dog is, their coat is their crowning glory. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous. This science-based formula also has a blend of vitamins and highly digestible nutrients to help support maximal absorption and overall health. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult Loaf is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult. Mixing wet and dry food brings variety to your dog’s diet, making their mealtimes more interesting and engaging. All ROYAL CANIN® products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee high-quality food. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your small dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping the environment in mind.</td></tr></tbody></table></div>