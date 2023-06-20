Mini Ageing Pouch

Mini Ageing Pouch

Wet Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For senior small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 12 years old.

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer
PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing Chunks In Gravy is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet specially designed to meet your small dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their senior years. This diet is suitable for small dogs that weigh up to 10kg and are over 8 years old.

BENEFITS

LIFELONG VITALITY SUPPORT

Enriched with essential nutrients (EPA, DHA and vitamins) to help enjoy a lifelong vitality.

STRONG & HEALTHY BONES

Helps maintain healthy bones with an appropriate balance of nutrients.

STRONG & HEALTHY BONES

Helps maintain healthy bones with an appropriate balance of nutrients.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION