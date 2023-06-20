Anallergenic

Anallergenic

Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic is a scientifically formulated and unique nutritional solution for dogs with severe dietary allergies. This diet is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

3kg

8kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Extensively Hydrolysed Protein

Extensively hydrolysed protein (composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids) from a single source to help minimise the risk of adverse food reaction.

Allergen Restriction

Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 38500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 41 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 149 mg, Selenium: 0.34 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 9.8 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 18.0% - Fat content: 16.5% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibre: 2.0% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 2.6%.
COMPOSITION Maize starch, feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (source of L-amino acids and oligopeptides), copra oil, soya oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, fructo-oligosaccharides, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, animal fat, marigold meal. Protein source: feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (19.78%). Carbohydrate source: maize starch (46.3%).
COMPOSITION Maize starch, feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (source of L-amino acids and oligopeptides), copra oil, soya oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, fructo-oligosaccharides, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, animal fat, marigold meal. Protein source: feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (19.78%). Carbohydrate source: maize starch (46.3%). ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 38500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 41 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 149 mg, Selenium: 0.34 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 9.8 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
DOG’S WEIGHT
(kg)		 BODY CONDITION
THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
ADULT DOG grams cups grams cups grams cups
2 54 5/8 47 4/8 41 4/8
4 90 1 79 7/8 69 6/8
6 122 1 + 3/8 108 1 + 1/8 93 1
8 152 1 + 5/8 134 1+ 4/8 115 1+ 2/8
10 179 2 158 1 + 6/8 136 1 + 4/8
15 243 2 + 5/8 214 2  + 3/8 185 2
20 302 3  + 2/8 266 2 + 7/8 229 2 + 4/8
25 357 3 + 7/8 314 3 + 4/8 271 3
30 409 4 + 4/8 360 4 311 3 + 3/8
35 459 5 404 4 + 3/8 349 3 + 7/8
40 508 5 + 5/8 447 4 + 7/8 386 4 + 2/8
45 554 6+ 1/8 488 5 + 3/8 421 4 + 5/8
50 600 6 + 5/8 528 5 + 6/8 456 5
55 645 7 + 1/8 567 6 + 2/8 490 5 + 3/8
60 688 7 + 4/8 605 6 + 5/8 523 5 + 6/8
70 772 8 + 4/8 680 7 + 4/8 587 6 + 3/8
80 854 9 + 3/8 751 8 + 2/8 649 7 + 1/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic is a scientifically formulated and unique nutritional solution for dogs with severe dietary allergies. This diet is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Recommended for cases of  Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: diagnosis (food elimination trial- management) and Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) associated with AFR, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Not recommended in cases of: Pancreatitis, growth, gestation/lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025