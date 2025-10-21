ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar digestive sensitivities. - A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit - A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load - Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL dry up to 12 weeks.