Gastrointestinal
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar digestive sensitivities.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar digestive sensitivities. - A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit - A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load - Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL dry up to 12 weeks.
BENEFITS
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
5C. HIGH PALATABILITY
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|6
|116
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|8
|144
|1+4/8
|127
|1+3/8
|110
|1+1/8
|10
|171
|1+6/8
|150
|1+5/8
|130
|1+3/8
|15
|231
|2+3/8
|203
|2+1/8
|176
|1+7/8
|20
|287
|3
|253
|2+5/8
|218
|2+2/8
|25
|339
|3+4/8
|299
|3+1/8
|258
|2+6/8
|30
|389
|4
|342
|3+5/8
|296
|3+1/8
|35
|437
|4+4/8
|384
|4
|332
|3+4/8
|40
|483
|5
|425
|4+3/8
|367
|3+7/8
|45
|527
|5+4/8
|464
|4+7/8
|401
|4+1/8
|50
|570
|6
|502
|5+2/8
|434
|4+4/8
|55
|613
|6+3/8
|539
|5+5/8
|466
|4+7/8
|60
|654
|6+7/8
|576
|6
|497
|5+1/8
|70
|734
|7+5/8
|646
|6+6/8
|558
|5+7/8
|80
|812
|8+4/8
|714
|7+4/8
|617
|6+3/8