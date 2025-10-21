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Gastrointestinal
Gastrointestinal

Gastrointestinal

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar digestive sensitivities.

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Sizes available

50 gg 50

2 kgkg 2

7.5 kgkg 7.5

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhoea, maldigestion, or similar digestive sensitivities. - A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit - A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load - Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL dry up to 12 weeks.

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BENEFITS

5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

5B. HIGH ENERGY

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

5C. HIGH PALATABILITY

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION