PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

