Dry food for Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

2kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic Choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal is scientifically formulated to support renal function in cases of chronic kidney disease. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Chronic Kidney Disease with proteinuria (IRIS stage 1 to 4). Not recommended in case of: growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

