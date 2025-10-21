Urinary S/O Pouch

ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O Adult is a complete diet for adult dogs with urinary health concerns. This formula promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Formulated for the nutritional management of adult dogs with urinary stones (struvites) and to help prevent their recurrence - Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones - Designed to increase the amount of urine your dog produces to help dilute excess minerals that can cause crystals and stones - Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation - Contains low levels of magnesium, one of the main building blocks of struvite stones