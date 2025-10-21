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Urinary S/O Pouch
Urinary S/O Pouch

Urinary S/O Pouch

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O Adult is a complete diet for adult dogs with urinary health concerns. This formula promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

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Sizes available

1 x 100 gg 100 x 1

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O Adult is a complete diet for adult dogs with urinary health concerns. This formula promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Formulated for the nutritional management of adult dogs with urinary stones (struvites) and to help prevent their recurrence - Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones - Designed to increase the amount of urine your dog produces to help dilute excess minerals that can cause crystals and stones - Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation - Contains low levels of magnesium, one of the main building blocks of struvite stones

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BENEFITS

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION