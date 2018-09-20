Things to consider before getting a dog

Is your home environment safe for a dog?

There’s no one type of environment that’s right for a dog. You may have children or existing pets to consider. You may live in a city, countryside, an apartment or a house. Whatever the environment, the important thing is that it’s safe for your pet.

Puppies in particular are very receptive to their environment, and negative experiences will have a lasting effect. Today’s habitat is often urban and with city life come numerous, frequent and often intense visual and auditory stimuli. It is extremely important that your puppy does not associate its living environment with a fright or any unpleasant sensations.

City life can be very stimulating but for a puppy this can easily be overwhelming. You should take the time to gradually familiarise him or her with their surroundings as well as with the multiple situations they will have to face: cars, escalators, elevators, trains, trams or buses to name only a few.

The puppy must also learn to stay alone in the home sometimes for increasingly longer periods without being frightened or becoming destructive or noisy.

Things to consider include:

Exposed electrical cords.

Anywhere a puppy could get stuck or fall such as windows, balconies or stairs.

Accessible toxic substances including cleaning products, e-cigarette refills, home medication, chemical fertilisers, sharp tools, herbicides and insecticides.

Holes and gaps in the garden where a puppy could escape, poisonous plants.

Poisonous plants such as Ficus, Cyclamen, Holly, Mistletoe, Philodendron, Aloe, Narcissus, Hyacinth, Iris, Azalea, Rhododendron, Oleander and Sweet Peas.

Getting a dog can be a rewarding and long term relationship, and making sure that your home and lifestyle can meet the health and safety needs of your new dog will go a long way to ensuring a successful and happy life together.