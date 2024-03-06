Discover all the puppy growth routines

Every step towards adulthood is key for a healthy development. Here are our Puppy Routines to help you care for their health and wellbeing during their first months of life.

3 articles
german shepherd puppies

Discover all the ROYAL CANIN© Puppy Routines

  1. Puppy routine Newborn - 0 to 1 month
  2. Puppy routine Weaning - 1 to 2 months
  3. Puppy routine 2 months to adulthood

Polub i udostępnij tę stronę