Like humans, cats can suffer from allergies and the uncomfortable symptoms of an allergic reaction. Although allergies can be treated, working out what's causing your cat's allergy can be tricky and requires help from your vet.

Symptoms of allergies in cats

Your cat's skin is the biggest indicator of whether they are suffering from an allergy. When you pet your cat, you may feel little scabs; you may also notice broad, relatively flat areas on their skin which are red or appear inflamed, or lesions on their face, abdomen, or the outside of their thighs. Cats with allergies scratch themselves frequently, sometimes to excess, and may also over-groom themselves in an effort to alleviate any discomfort. The result can be patches of hair that breaks easily, or hair loss.

Why is a cat's allergy so difficult to determine?

There are three main causes of a cat's allergy: fleas, something in their diet, and allergens in their environment. Determining which of these are causing an allergic reaction is difficult, and your vet will have to undertake a process of elimination and specific diagnostics to work out which of these is causing the symptoms in your cat.

What will the vet do to determine my cat's allergy?

The first thing your vet will do is establish whether there is a cause of your cat's symptoms, other than an allergic reaction. Many of the symptoms a cat with allergies exhibits are similar to those caused by parasitic infection, fungal infection—such as ringworm. All of these will need to be ruled out by your vet before determining that the signs your cat is presenting are due to an allergy.

If they deem it necessary, your vet may treat your cat for fleas. Cats can develop hypersensitivity to flea bites which results in them scratching vigorously and causing scabs or lesions.