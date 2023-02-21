Adult Instinctive Loaf In Sauce Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Sizes available
1 x 145g
Instinctively preferred
Adult Instinctive™ features a proven Macro Nutrient profile that is preferred by adult cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long term palatability and dietary satisfaction.
Mineral balance
Formulated with of a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.
Weight maintenance
Helps maintain ideal weight.
PRODUCT DETAILS
For indoor cats, a lifestyle full of napping, grazing, and grooming often leads to higher-than-healthy body weight, and digestion issues. Royal Canin Adult Instinctive Loaf in Sauce wet cat food is a carefully formulated diet made with the 100% complete and balanced nutrition your cat needs to reach their full potential. It’s the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. The result? An empty cat bowl and weight control. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.