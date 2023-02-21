Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Adult 12+ Years Thin Slices in Gravy is a carefully formulated wet cat food made with the balanced nutrition your senior cat—12 years and older—needs for optimum feline health. Our formula features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for healthy aging. Adapted phosphorus levels support kidney health. And highly digestible proteins support healthy digestion. The result? It makes all the difference in your senior cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.

Read more