Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Health Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy is wet food tailored for senior cats 12 years and older
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
6 x 3oz
12 x 3oz
24 x 3oz
JOINT SUPPORT
Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain healthy joints and keep mature cats active
SATISFIES PICKY EATERS
An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates helps satisfy picky eaters
KIDNEY HEALTH
Controlled phosphorus levels help to provide kidney support
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Adult 12+ Years Thin Slices in Gravy is a carefully formulated wet cat food made with the balanced nutrition your senior cat—12 years and older—needs for optimum feline health. Our formula features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for healthy aging. Adapted phosphorus levels support kidney health. And highly digestible proteins support healthy digestion. The result? It makes all the difference in your senior cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.