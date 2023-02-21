Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Feline Health Aging 12+ Thin Slices in Gravy is wet food tailored for senior cats 12 years and older

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

6 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

24 x 3oz

JOINT SUPPORT

Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain healthy joints and keep mature cats active

SATISFIES PICKY EATERS

An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates helps satisfy picky eaters

KIDNEY HEALTH

Controlled phosphorus levels help to provide kidney support

Royal Canin Adult 12+ Years Thin Slices in Gravy is a carefully formulated wet cat food made with the balanced nutrition your senior cat—12 years and older—needs for optimum feline health. Our formula features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for healthy aging. Adapted phosphorus levels support kidney health. And highly digestible proteins support healthy digestion. The result? It makes all the difference in your senior cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.

